Summer street party planned

Holloway St will be closed to traffic on December 3 to allow for Carterton’s summer street party. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

CHELSEA BOYLE

A summer street party will take over Holloway St, Carterton, early next month.

Organiser Robyn Cherry-Campbell said they had been looking to bring “something a little bit different” to town this year.

The housing boom across Wairarapa had brought lots of new residents to Carterton and it was a great chance for them get to know the community, she said.

“It’s about bringing the community together.

“What better way for new people to meet existing residents, make new friendships, do some networking and just have a good time basically.”

The feel of it would be a relaxed festival with something for all ages, she said.

“Let’s celebrate Carterton in summer.”

At least five food trucks would be on site but people were encouraged to truly make themselves at home by bringing along a packed picnic lunch and sitting amongst the action on deck chairs, picnic rugs or bean bags.

Entertainment for the kids would include a bouncy castle and balloonist.

The Shenanigans would be playing at the event.

Carterton District councillors would be available to chat to people at the street party.

“It was a great opportunity to talk to councillors about the long-term plan.”

The Carterton summer street party will be held on December 3 from 4pm to 8pm.

The street would be closed to traffic during the street party.

Just a few weeks ago Masterton held its first block party which featured African drumming, shearing displays at The Wool Shed, printmaking, games and face painting.