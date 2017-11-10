Summer street party planned

Holloway St will be closed to traffic on December 3 to allow for Carterton’s summer street party. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV
CHELSEA BOYLE
chelsea.boyle@age.co.nz
A summer street party will take over Holloway St, Carterton, early next month.
Organiser Robyn Cherry-Campbell said they had been looking to bring “something a little bit different” to town this year.
The housing boom across Wairarapa had brought lots of new residents to Carterton and it was a great chance for them get to know the community, she said.
“It’s about bringing the community together.
“What better way for new people to meet existing residents, make new friendships, do some networking and just have a good time basically.”
The feel of it would be a relaxed festival with something for all ages, she said.
“Let’s celebrate Carterton in summer.”
At least five food trucks would be on site but people were encouraged to truly make themselves at home by bringing along a packed picnic lunch and sitting amongst the action on deck chairs, picnic rugs or bean bags.
Entertainment for the kids would include a bouncy castle and balloonist.
The Shenanigans would be playing at the event.
Carterton District councillors would be available to chat to people at the street party.
“It was a great opportunity to talk to councillors about the long-term plan.”
The Carterton summer street party will be held on December 3 from 4pm to 8pm.
The street would be closed to traffic during the street party.
Just a few weeks ago Masterton held its first block party which featured African drumming, shearing displays at The Wool Shed, printmaking, games and face painting.
Idea of the street party is sound, although I’m born and breed in Carterton I’m a little disgusted as my partner along with her sister and some friends went for all of 30 minutes and then came home. As the whole time they were there they felt they were being watched as though they were criminals for being “lower class”, as our household are all on benefits so therefore we don’t really have a great deal of “play money” as bills and living are more important. More a case of a “how-to-do” event that should have been bouncer entry from what my partner described to me to keep the “riff-raff” out than community event, sadly a community to my understanding includes people from all walks of life and there are those of us who have had to walk a hard road… hardly worth going to something that is (excuse the gaming term) pay-to-play, when if you can’t afford to pay there’s nothing there for you to do, drink or eat… as even taking your own ‘picnic’ on a benefit budget is somewhat out of the question. After going to something like this in Upper Hutt only a week before while over there for the day for visitation went to a stopping violence event where most everything was free from bottles of water to sausages in bread, this is a sad let-down and really doesn’t show Carterton’s ‘community spirit’.