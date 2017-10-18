Students reach for the sky

The contingent of nine was made up of six Solway College students, one St Patrick’s College student, a teacher, a parent and a dog (Mr. Snoops). PHOTO/SUPPLIED

A Solway College contingent of nine made their way to Mitre Hut, and then on up to Mitre Peak, in the school holidays.

Mitre Peak, at 1,571m, is the tallest mountain in the Tararua Range, and on the day they climbed up, it emerged out of the mist and cloud a piece at a time.

Claire Hunt, the Solway College teacher in charge of facilitating The Duke of Edinburgh Award programme said the ascent’s scenery was remarkable; going from dense beech bush to goblin forest to alpine grass.

And the summit, in true Kiwi fashion, is a fence baton surrounded by rocks.

“All students on the trip are working towards their Duke of Edinburgh Awards and, excitingly, we could have some achieving their gold award within the next year,” she said.

“In the meantime, there are more mountains to climb, more rivers to clamber through, and more wind to feel, whipping at our faces.”