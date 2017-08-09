STRINGER, Buster (Clive Alan).

STRINGER,

Buster (Clive Alan).

On 5 August 2017, aged 94. Wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, provider, inventor, volunteer fireman, raconteur, chainsaw mechanic, musician, Rotarian, dancer, gardener, motorcyclist, whistler, historian, go-karter, punster and all round great joker. Gone to join Marion, his beloved wife of 63 years. Much loved father to his 6 daughters and their partners, Kath, and the late Tony Nixon; Beryl, and Marshall Dunham; Cec, and Dave Hoare; Lucie, and Dennis Creed; Victoria, and the late Basil Brown, and Clive Baxter; Jill, and Mike Arnopp. Adored Grandad to his 10 grandchildren and their partners, Gemma, and John Philipz; Amy, and Danny Schroder; Suzy, and Andy Maxon; Emily Dunham; Tim, and Jasmine Creed; Oliver Creed, and Kelsi Green; Wiremu Brown; Benj, Ksenia and Vanya Arnopp. Doting Great Grandad of his 6 ‘greats’: Millie, Lachie and Rosie Philipz; Isabelle and Zachary Schroder; and Elizabeth Creed. Thanks to the friends and caring staff at Ernest Rutherford, and Dr Katy Roff who helped Dad enjoy his last years.

In accordance with Dad’s wishes, a private cremation has been held. To acknowledge his life and service, donations to the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Brigade, PO Box 30, Wakefield, in Buster’s name would be greatly appreciated. Messages for ‘The Stringer Girls’ to 144 Milton Street, The Wood, Nelson 7010, or via Dad’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com

Waimea Richmond Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H.

www.wrfs.co.nz