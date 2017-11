STONE, Robert Frederick

STONE,

Robert Frederick.

On November 10, 2017 peacefully at Cornwall Rest home Masterton, in his 90th year. Loved husband of the late Joy; dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Trina, Lisa, Cliff (dec), Maryann and Andrew(dec). Loved Grandad of his grand and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Kirsty and all the staff at Cornwall, for the wonderful love and care you gave to Bob.

A private cremation has been held.



