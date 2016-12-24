Stolen goods found in wreck

By Hayley Gastmeier

[email protected]

Four youths rolled their stolen car into a ditch at high speed on a back road between Masterton and Martinborough with police in hot pursuit on Friday.

The vehicle had been traveling at speeds up to 130kmh, with the occupants tossing beer bottles onto the road in attempts to stop the police vehicle behind them.

Inside the vehicle were four youths, all aged under 16, who police believe are responsible for a number of recent Wairarapa burglaries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said police spotted the recently stolen white Honda Odyssey on Thursday morning in Masterton during a residential patrol.

Police attempted to pull the car over but it fled “at speed” onto Opaki Rd.

As the vehicle was driving dangerously through a built-up area, police abandoned the pursuit.

The vehicle was seen a short while later by another patrol on Colombo Rd, and when the vehicle accelerated and headed towards Martinborough, the pursuit was re-started.

Mr Bysouth said the vehicle reached speeds of 130kmh along Longbush Rd before travelling towards Hinakura.

The occupants of the car then started to throw full bottles of beer onto the road.

Approximately 3km past the Popes Head Junction, just before 11am, the vehicle lost control on a corner and rolled through a fence and onto its roof.

The occupants, who had been wearing seatbelts, climbed out of the vehicle unaided.

They suffered only minor injuries.

Mr Bysouth said that in the vehicle a large amount of stolen property was located, believed to have come from residential addresses spanning from Pahiatua to Carterton.

“I am amazed these youths got out of this vehicle almost unscathed. They need to look back on today – someone was looking down on them.

“If the police ask you to stop, stop. Don’t gamble with your lives over something which just isn’t worth it.”

Mr Bysouth said he was hopeful the arrests would “curb the burglary spike we have been suffering in our community” and reminded people to secure their properties.