STOKES, Judith Glennis.

Passed away peacefully on the 4 September 2017 surrounded by her loving family and staff at Lansdowne Court. A truly loved mother and mother in law of Kim and Stan Wilton. Treasured Nana of Nick and Rosalee, Johnathon (deceased), and Thomas.

“Forever in our Hearts”.

Messages to the Stoke family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or left at the service.

A service will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen St, Masterton on Friday, September 8th at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz