STEWART, Brian Cornelius.

Brian Cornelius.

Of Masterton, formerly of Carterton and Tawa. Passed away peacefully at Masterton Hospital on Tuesday 24th October 2017. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, loved father and father-in-law of Dominic and Fran, Nick and Christine, Ben and Jane, and Joanne and Mal Sheens. Loved Grandad of Daniel, Christina, Hanna, Lachlan, Jessica, Jennifer, Michael, Jordan, and Max. And Great-Grandad of Luca, Archie, Emily and Joska. Tributes to Brian can be placed on www.heavenaddress.co.nz or sent to “The Stewart Family” PO Box 460, Masterton and donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Heart Foundation.

The family wish to thank the staff of Masterton Hospital and all those care professionals and friends who cared for Brian in his last days.

The family will hold a celebration for Brian’s life at the Masterton Club, Chapel Street, Masterton on Tuesday 31st October 2017 from 4pm to 8pm, and warmly invite all those who knew Brian to join us.

A Catholic requiem mass for Brian will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Masterton on Tuesday 31st October 2017 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

