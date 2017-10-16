STEVENS, Judith Joyce (Judy) (nee Whitty).

STEVENS,

Judith Joyce (Judy) (nee Whitty).

On October 13, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital with her family around her. Aged 73. Dearly loved partner of Fred. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Brian Martin (Morrinsville), Trevor (deceased), Howard and Rose (Masterton), Darren and Kerri (Papakowhai), Marina and Charlie (Christchurch), Mike and Katie (Wainuiomata). Loved Nana of Jamie, Chantel, Nicola, Danielle, and Luke; Jenna, and Christopher; Alicia, Lochlan, and Hollie; Bicin, Ricky Jnr, Ben, Danielle, Maddi, Kody, and Jordan. Loved great Nana of Kobe, Hunter, Davaunte, Kairo, Arlo, Dakota, Riley, Bill’e, Marqus, Skylah, Tione, Kori, Nikora, Marlia, and Thia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Sonny Whiu (Porirua), John and Lyn Whitty (Hamilton), David and Trish Whitty (Upper Hutt).

A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton on Wednesday 18th October at 1.30pm followed by interment at Riverside Park Cemetery.

