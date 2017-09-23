Status quo: Scott wins

EMILY NORMAN

National candidate Alastair Scott remains at the helm of Wairarapa as its member of parliament, according to provisional results.

Mr Scott, who is celebrating his victory at the Masterton Club tonight, won 14,988 votes of 36,222 counted tonight.

“It’s great to see the Wairarapa electorate understands the policies of the National Party that are supportive of rural New Zealand,” he said.

“Our policies continue to support farmers and they have voted accordingly.”

Mr Scott was followed closely by Labour candidate Kieran McAnulty at 12,242 votes.

This was a much smaller margin than seen in the 2014 general election when Mr Scott won with 16,223 votes over Mr McAnulty who had 9452.

Preliminary results for this year also show NZ First Deputy Leader Ron Mark with 7079 votes, Green candidate John Hart with 1352, Independent candidate James Harold with 133, and ACT candidate Roger Greenslade with 105.

Labour’s Meka Whaitiri won the Ikaroa-Rawhiti seat, followed by Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox with, and Green Party’s Elizabeth Kerekere.

About 97 per cent of Wairarapa people were enrolled to vote according to the Electoral Commission.

Official results will be declared 14 days after election day.

The Wairarapa electorate includes the following population centres (approximate population in brackets):

Carterton (5,130)

Dannevirke (5,260)

Featherston (2,390)

Greytown (2,310)

Martinborough (1,600)

Masterton (21,200)

Pahiatua (2,510)

Waipawa (2,060)

Waipukurau (4,080)

Woodville (1,470)