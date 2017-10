STARTUP, Stancy Janette.

On October 17, 2017 suddenly but peacefully, at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Loved daughter of the late Janet and Fred, sister of Robin (dec).

A service to celebrate Stancy’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Tuesday October 24 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.

Reunited with her furry friends Freddie and Big Grey.

Will be sadly missed.



