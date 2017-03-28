Spooner’s seventh title

The Wairarapa Closed Championships (senior) were held on Friday and Saturday, being completed in heavy conditions at the Masterton Tennis Centre.

Due to lack of entries there was no women’s events held, but a couple of Regional One women slotted into the Regional Two men’s draw.

Matt Spooner was relatively untroubled in taking the championship title out, which was title number seven for him.

In the semi-finals he swept past Chad Parson, a former champion, while Kelby Courtney edged out Cory Spooner in a tense three-set battle to claim the other finals spot.

As had been the case in many meetings between Courtney and Matt Spooner, the former started well but Spooner eventually settled into his groove and was able to manoeuvre him around the court consistently.

Thee pressure told and Spooner ran away with both sets, eventually winning 6-2 6-2.

Lochie McNab showed he has come of age with a couple of good scalps (Brett Dymond and Scott Day) to claim the plate.

In the Regional One men’s doubles it was one-way traffic.

In the final Matt and Cory Spooner inflicted the dreaded double bagel (6-0 6-0) on Courtney and Scott Day to defend the title they won last season.

There was something of an upset in the Regional Two men’s singles as fourth seed Blaine O’Donnell took the trophy after defeating a trio of talented youngsters along the way.

Unfortunately his opponent in the final, Matthew Heard, had to retire hurt towards the end of the first set with a leg ailment.

A call-up to the Masterton Regional One team looks imminent for Blaine next season based on this performance.

The Regional Two men’s doubles was keenly contested throughout with the Greytown combination of Heard and Henry Isaacs keeping a clean slate.

They beat O’Donnell and Gerry Brooking in the final, 6-3 7-6.