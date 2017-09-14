Spirit of giving

St Matthews’ boarders present colourful flower arrangements to the Hospital. PHOTO/EMILY DRAPER

Wairarapa Hospital has welcomed a recent flood of student goodwill from pupils from Hadlow School and St Matthews Collegiate.

A group of St Matthews’ boarders made colourful flower arrangements and brought the small posies into the hospital, delivering them to patients on their boarders’ weekend in.

Along with this, a group of Hadlow students planned and delivered a ‘family fundraiser’ this month, and nominated the hospital as the recipient of their generosity.

They expected to raise about $50 and were delighted with the far greater sum at final tally.

Fundraising takes time and commitment, as well as a healthy dose of community service ethic, and DHB Project Manager, Jill Stringer, was impressed by the initiative and planning the boys demonstrated.

“The students have learned some really valuable life skills, and our patients will benefit,” she said.

“It will likely be spent in the outpatients department, as that’s where a lot of children interact with our health services.”