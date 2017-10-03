SPENCER, Shona (nee Dalglish, formerly Brown).

Died peacefully at Village at the Park, 30 September 2017. Dearly loved wife of Martyn. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Bill Hallett, Vicky and Mark Ordish and Al Brown and Liz Langbrown. Adored grandmother of Amanda, Sam, Rebecca, Brent, Paul, Alice and Connie and great-grandmother of Ava and Cooper. Loved and respected step-mother and mother-in-law of Monty and Caroline Spencer, Gendy and John Stevenson (dec), Celia and Bruce Spencer Cottrill, Rick and Helen Spencer and Ray and Nic Spencer. Devoted step-grandmother of Ben, Sam, Tom, Jess, Ferg, Guy, Daniel, Luke, Hannah, Max, Tom and Phoebe; step-great-grandmother of Clementine, Florence, Teddy, Oliver, Isaac and George. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janice and Jim Higgins (dec). Messages for the family may be sent c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 3168, Wellington 6140 or left at the service.

A celebration of Shona’s life will be held at 11am on Friday, 6 October at Old St Paul’s, 34 Mulgrave St, Wellington.

