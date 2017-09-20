SPCA centre could reopen

DON FARMER

The SPCA centre in Masterton’s Ngaumutawa Road could be re-opened and back in business before Christmas if things go to plan.

On September 20, Masterton District Council is expected to decide whether it will support a move to get the centre re-opened for a six-month pilot by chipping in $20,000.

The plan to re-open the centre, initially for three days a week, is being put to the three district councils in a joint move by the national office of the SPCA and the Wairarapa Establishment Board.

If it becomes a reality the plan would be to open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, each week with set objectives for each day and hours yet to be confirmed.

These would include de-sexing, animal adoptions and welfare issues, inspectorate work and also an educational sector involving schools, according to councillor Bex Johnson.

Mrs Johnson joined a Wairarapa Advisory Group in the aftermath of the centre closing in 2015.

Because of her dual interests she will exempt herself from voting on the funding issue at the council meeting.

Masterton District Council had set aside funding in its budget for animal welfare, not specifically for the SPCA but which it is understood could be directed to the pilot opening of the centre.

Carterton and South Wairarapa district councils have yet to consider any funding requests.

Should the centre re-open it would be run by Wellington SPCA with help from Wairarapa volunteers.

The Wairarapa Establishment Board has advised Masterton District Council that re-opening the centre would enable animals to be managed in a controlled manner especially with the on-set of puppy and kitten season.

Re-opening for the pilot programme is seen by the board as being a stepping stone to a longer- term service for Wairarapa.

Mrs Johnson said the centre itself was in “great shape”, with Wellington SPCA having maintained it since its closure.

SPCA branches have been involved in talks to form one national SPCA and in July the Wairarapa branch indicated an intention to join the single entity.

If so all assets and liabilities would be handed over to the combined SPCA via a deed of gift but tagged for Wairarapa.

According to a council report, a condition of the tacit support given to the proposal by the Wairarapa contingent was subject to a centre, either the existing one in Ngaumutawa Road or one elsewhere opening within a year.

A further meeting is to be held on October 24 for Wairarapa members to vote on whether they will confirm the intention to become part of a single SPCA.