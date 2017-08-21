SOWRY, Alison (nee Mason).

SOWRY,

Alison (nee Mason).

Formerly of Pahiatua, after a short illness on Friday 18th August 2017. Aged 80 years. Much loved wife of Colin and loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Greg (deceased) Bray, Wayne and Kate, and Murray and Nicki. Loved nana of Matthew, Andrew, Natalie; David, William, Stephen; and Amelia. Friend to Ian. A big thank you to the staff of Bob Owens Special Care Unit for all their care.

A celebration of Alison’s life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Wednesday 23rd August at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Sowry Family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3140.