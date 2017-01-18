Soulful summer event

wta130116gfpark.jpg Soulway Church members with some passersby, here at Queen Elizabeth Park which next weekend will see the Soulful Summer Community Event. From left organiser Maroeska Clark and Monique, 4, with at right Pastor Maria Bourne, Pastor Rik Edmonds and AJ Sharma, 10. Passing mums Claire Wood and Carter, Vanessa Burt and Carter, and Stephanie Shepherd and Tyler stopped by for a chat. Their boys are all 23 months old. PHOTO/GERALD FORD.

A Masterton church has chosen the upcoming long weekend to host an event in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Soulway Church, which is based in Solway, Masterton, will host the Soulful Summer Community Event for three days this weekend.

“It’s sort of like a children’s day, but from our church,” organiser Maroeska Clark said.

“We’re getting the word out there, about our church, and other things … it’s basically just a fun-filled family event for the kids.”

As well as face-painting and an inflatable obstacle course, there would be organised children’s games including “children’s church” activities.

Live entertainment will also be a feature of the weekend, including a dance group and a rapper from Taranaki,

“There’ll be heaps of baking, and sausage sizzle and music – and worship, and if needed or wanted prayers for people individually,” Ms Clark said.

Putting together such an event has required a lot of hard work from many people, Miss Clark said.

“The whole church is on board.”

The travelling group Coast 2 Coast Global, from a related church in Auckland, will come down bringing a giant 49m by 17m tent with them.

Each day the festival will feature children’s events from 2-4pm and youth events after 4pm.

Pastor Maria Bourne said inspirational speakers will bring “positive messages, with other options that are healthy for the whole person”.

“It’s about sowing back into our community.”

Pastor Rik Edmonds said the outreach was a culmination of “a weekly event” that has been held at the church itself.