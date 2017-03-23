Snap to remember

By Beckie Wilson

It was a last-minute dash to capture the winning picture for the Martinborough Village Summer Pix competition, which judges praised for being an image that summarised summers at the lake, with beautiful composition.

The competition was a chance for locals and visitors to enter their photos that best showcased what summer in Martinborough meant to them.

Rebecca Kempton was staying at Lake Ferry with her husband, Stephen, for an anniversary weekend in late January, when the couple were about to step into the hotel for dinner.

But Lake Onoke caught Mrs Kempton’s eye just on sunset.

“I just looked down to the lake and saw these guys fishing and I knew in my head how the image was going to look,” she said.

“I waited until they had a quick glance at each other as they were chatting and I got it — I was thrilled, I thought it was just a beautiful scene.”

Mrs Kempton is a professional photographer based in Greytown, and is a photographer for The Wairarapa Journal.

Her first-time entry last year saw her finish third in the best sunrise/sunset category.

Wairarapa was the perfect location which she used as a backdrop for many of her photographs, she said.

“I’ve travelled and lived overseas for 10 years, and I still get blown away by the light here and the scenery is just amazing.”

Mrs Kempton is the winner of two nights at Peppers Parehua and a massage at Spa Boutique. Other prizes included a voucher for The Country Cooking School at Te Puhi.

Trish Higginson and Karina Hailwood started the competition two years ago through their popular website and Facebook page, Martinborough Village.

The competition was a way to obtain photos of the area to use as marketing for their site.

Now, after three successful years it has become local competition that brings out the best of South Wairarapa.

Over the three-month period, there were about 300 entries, with a stronger focus on farms and the rural aspect of living compared to other years.

“We are showing a lot of behind the scenes … and it really is about inspiring people that may not know about things we have [in Martinborough],” Mrs Higginson said.

“We aren’t trying to sell anything, we are just trying to sell what a cool place and good time Martinborough is.”

The pair are already planning how to “optimise” next year’s event.

The winning entries can be viewed on the Martinborough Village website.

Results

Overall winner – Rebecca Kempton for “Quad bike fishermen at Lake Ferry” (The image also won Best Sunrise/Sunset)

First Runner up – Valerie Worsdale “Children on vineyard posts”

Second runner up – Amanda Goodman “Beach baaaabes”

People’s choice — Becs Madden “The junior shepherds take a break”

Most vibrant – Sarah Alexander “Crowd at UB40”

Under 13 – Sage Kellehan “Smiley dog”

Best picnic spot – Rebecca Kempton “Morrisons Bush”