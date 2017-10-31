SIMMONDS, Marjory Eleanor (Marj)

On October 25, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Donald Reid, Allan and Cathie, Glenda (deceased) and Wayne Denholm, Rodney and Alison. Adored Nana and Great Nana. Messages can be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton or left on Marj’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

In lieu of flowers donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Marjory’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Thursday November 2 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.