SIMMONDS, Marjory Eleanor (Marj)

12:00 PM Tuesday Oct 31, 2017

SIMMONDS,
Marjory Eleanor (Marj)
On October 25, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Donald Reid, Allan and Cathie, Glenda (deceased) and Wayne Denholm, Rodney and Alison. Adored Nana and Great Nana. Messages can be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton or left on Marj’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz
In lieu of flowers donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Marjory’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Thursday November 2 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.



