SIMMONDS, Marjorie Eleanor (Marj).

Peacefully 25th October 2017 in Masterton Hospital. 90 years young.

Much loved wife of Bob (Deceased) and Mother to Linda, Allan, Glenda(deceased) and Rod and families. Loved Mother in law to Donald, Cathie, Wayne and Alison, adored Nana and Great Nana to many all over the world.

One of the Grays from Greytown who lived a full life.

Funeral details to celebrate her life will follow shortly. Updates will also be posted on Greytown Grays Facebook page as they come to hand.

