Shots fired in Masterton

By Emily Norman

Two gunshots were fired at different locations in Masterton on Saturday night.

But each incident sparked just one call to emergency services, which a senior police officer says is concerning.

Just before 9pm, a parked ute in a Cameron Cres driveway was shot at.

Shortly after, police were alerted to another incident occurring on Waterhouse St, where a weapon was “fired in the air”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said nobody was injured in either shooting.

He said police were investigating the incidents, which at this stage were not thought to be linked to a shot fired into a Church St property last month.

“My main concern is that a gunshot is a loud sound, and on both occasions, we have only received one call for assistance.

“I understand that the public may be reluctant to get involved in this, but I must reiterate that people can do so anonymously.

“This is about protecting our community.”

Mr Bysouth said the incidents were not thought to be gang-related at this stage, but said police were investigating all avenues, “including gang links”.

“The firearm remains outstanding, but we’re doing our very best to ensure we bring this matter to a safe and satisfactory conclusion,” Mr Bysouth said.

“We’ve increased our patrols in both areas as community safety is our highest priority.”

Mr Bysouth said he wished to “take a leap of faith” by asking people with information to contact police to help identify the offenders.

“It’s all of our responsibility to keep our community safe.

“The public can report directly to the police and remain anonymous, or can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and provide information safely.”

At about 3am on July 28 a shotgun was used to fire through the closed kitchen window of a house on the corner of Church St and Cameron Cres.

At the time police said three children lived in the house, but would not confirm whether they were in the property at the time of the incident.