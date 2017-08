SHANNON, Patrick Henry (Paddy).

SHANNON,

Patrick Henry (Paddy). Reg. No 321498369 British Army, Reg. No 37828 Cpl. Malaya NZ Army.

On Tuesday 8th August, 2017, aged 87. Loved husband of Margret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Linda and Greg Beaumont, and Danny (deceased). Granddad to Kira, Tye, Teori and Jack and Great Granddad to Harper. Brother to Jim and Dick.

In accordance with Paddy’s wishes a private service has been held.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz