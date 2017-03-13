Serious crash on Ngaumutawa Rd

One person has sustained serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Ngaumutawa Rd, Masterton.

The collision occurred at 9.50am today.

All three drivers were transported to Wairarapa Hospital with various injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Ngaumutawa Rd is expected to be closed for the next two hours between Hillcrest St and Cornwall St while the serious crash unit investigates.

Police have asked motorists to take alternative routes and to avoid the area.