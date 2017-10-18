Secretary – Manager

Psst…keep it to yourself…..the best job in Masterton is vacant……



Do you enjoy working with a broad cross-section of our wonderful community?Do you have an affinity with agricultural and pastoral industries?Love the A&P Show?Want the chance to sensitively and sympathetically reinvent a local institution?Have the business skills and personal qualities to run a medium-sized business?Have some background in putting on big community events?If this sounds like you, please apply to the Masterton A&P Association to become its nextThis part-time role involves managing our annual Show as well as the Solway Showgrounds facilities, including relations with our tenants and regular equestrian users. Your application should specifically answer the above questions and explain what you think you might bring to the role. Also, don’t forget to include an up-to-date CV.An attractive remuneration package will be negotiated with the right person.