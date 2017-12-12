After-school pickup nightmare

The bus stop outside Masterton Primary School. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

After-school pickups have become a nightmare for some parents, with one Masterton woman parking 50 minutes before school finishes just to get a spot.

And it seems some of the worst of the congestion could be down to parents parking in the bus stop.

Loretta Gadsby had managed to grab a coveted park near the entrance of Masterton Primary School when her car was sideswiped by the bus dropping off kids from a trip.

She said the driver had not been able to use the bus stop because it was filled up with other cars and had pulled up next to her instead.

“As he reversed, he was getting closer and closer to my car, and when he pulled out he swiped my car.

“There’s quite a bit of damage to it – the bumpers been pushed out, the lights been pushed out and there’s a big scratch right along the side of my bumper.

“The bus driver didn’t even know he just drove off.”

But she does not hold anything against the driver, instead taking umbrage with the number of people who thought it was okay to park in the bus stop.

She said the congestion that was building during pickup time was “horrible”.

“I get a bit scared sitting down there now.

“I fear for the safety of the children.”

She generally gets to school 50 minutes early to get a good park because she does not want her 11-year-old daughter wandering up and down the road.

If there are lots of cars parked up, it was hard for children to see the road, she said.

“I’ve seen a kid come out, quick glance and then just run across the road.”

The school had told her they had tried to patrol the bus stop before, but had only received abuse in the past.

“I’ve noticed police drive past and they haven’t even stopped and said, ‘hey you can’t park here’.”

It was an accident waiting to happen, she said.

Masterton Primary School principal Sue Walters said parking was “always at premium” because there were 350 kids and 45 staff on this site not to mention those attending the nearby kindergarten.

People seemed to think if they had to walk farther than 10m their “legs will fall off”.

“Everybody wants to park, presumably right outside the principal’s office.”

Wait until they go to Wairarapa College, she said.

They had involved the Masterton District Council and police before, but it was difficult to put an end to people parking in the bus stop.

“My authority ends at the gate.”

There was a second access point to the school on Patea Pl, parents could use that, she said.