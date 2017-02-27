School kids in push for netball courts

By Jake Beleski

Twelve schools around the region took part in a mufti day on Friday in support of the upgrade to the Colombo Rd netball facilities.

Pupils were encouraged to dress up in netball colours with a $500 Stirling Sports prize on the line in a photo competition.

Lakeview School also held a pizza fundraiser to give the Bring it to Colombo project an additional boost.

The project is trying to raise the last of the money it needs to reapply to the Lotteries Commission in March.

Trust House recently contributed a grant of $270,000 to go with the $100,000 they had previously granted last year.

Bring it to Colombo trustee Geordie McCallum said they were grateful for the support of the schools, and hopeful it would take a dent out of the required funds.

“It’s been awesome – we wanted to include the kids, who make up a big chunk of our netball players.

“I don’t know how much it will raise, but I’ve mulled it over in my head and I think it will be a few thousand minimum.”

Plans were in place to raise more funds before the reapplication deadline, he said.

“We’ve got 900 fence palings which are the perfect things for kids and families.

“We’ve sold almost $200 at $50 each, and we want to see the rest sold in the next month or six weeks.”

There would also be signage opportunities for businesses at the new facilities.

“We really want a facility people can be proud of – it’s just getting it all across the line now.”

Forms for purchasing a paling can be found on the Bring it to Colombo website.