Schdroski steals the show

Kody Kingi models one of Emma Schdroski’s designs at the Oversew Fashion Awards on Saturday night. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

By Jake Beleski

St Matthew’s Collegiate student Emma Schdroski is making quite a name for herself in the fashion industry.

The Year 13 student was a big winner at the Oversew Fashion Awards, held at the Carterton Events Centre on Saturday night.

Emma won the young designer category, Amos Construction’s menswear category, and the Space Between internship.

Emma said she was “blown away” at how well she had done, and “really wasn’t expecting it”.

Fashion was one of her greatest passions, she said.

“I’ve been quite into fashion for a long time actually — I’ve been doing this for about three years now.”

As a winner of the internship Emma will receive access to Space Between studio and resources at Massey University, Wellington, as well as mentoring, and marketing of her garment range through the Space Between website and payment based on garment sales.

Oversew organiser Robyn Cherry-Campbell said this year’s event was “above and beyond” what it had been before.

She credited new creative director, Kate Williams, for taking it to the next level.

The sold-out events centre had created a wonderful atmosphere, she said.

“The crowd was amazing — they participated vocally and were just incredible.

“Everyone couldn’t get over how fantastic the whole night was.”

Entries came from as far abroad as France and Australia, and the addition of two new categories — menswear and mini collections — gave the opportunity to change up the choreography, styling and feel of the show.

Having more collections made a greater impact on the audience, she said.

“To see all these outfits created from similar resources, it makes people see that this could really work in the real world.

“From an audience point of view it was a real eye-opener.”

The calibre of entries had surpassed last year’s effort, and they had a record number of young designers (14-18 years old) as finalists on the catwalk this year, she said.

“They really understand the concept of deconstructing garments and then constructing something completely different and new.

“It’s really becoming a movement of sustainable fashion.”