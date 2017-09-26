SAYER, Helen

SAYER,

Helen.

Of Carterton.

On 24th September 2017 peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital.

Dearly loved wife of the late Mike. Loved mother of Samantha, Josh and Mummzy of Justin.

Loved sister of Anthony and Jenny, Tatyana and Chris, and Lewellyn.

Loved sister-in-law of Paul and Ellen, Leonie and John.

A service for Helen will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Thursday 28th September 2017 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Sayer family C/- PO Box 185 Carterton 5743 or can be left on Helen’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz