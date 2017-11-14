RUBACK, Hamilton Sidney.

RUBACK,

Hamilton Sidney.

21.05.1948 – 12.11.2017

Passed away aged 69 during the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by family. Hamilton was the beloved son of Rebecca and Sidney; brother and brother-in-law of Doreen and Eric; husband of Peggy; father of Ben; uncle of Gary, Tusiga, Wayne and Amanda; great uncle of Kurtis, Cheryl, Georgia, Tim and Ava; son-in-law of Margaret Wakefield. Hamilton was a great friend to many.

A service will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street Kuripuni Masterton on Friday 17th November at 11am. All are welcome. Messages to 1 Kaka Street, Masterton 5810.

Rest in Peace

Hamilton





