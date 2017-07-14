ROVER WANTED

The Junior Hub is increasing in numbers and we need a person to act as a roving learning-support person for our new learners as they develop their self-management and independence skills, and consolidate the foundation strategies of numeracy and literacy.

The successful candidate may have had a background in teaching, and must be enthusiastic, positive, active, and adore children.

The position is part-time (15 hours a week) and fixed-term until the end of the school year. Commencement date would preferably be the start of Term Three.

If you’re interested, send a letter of application with an accompanying CV to [email protected]

If you require further information or would like to visit the school e-mail or phone

06 370 0008.