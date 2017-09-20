ROSE, Maurice.

Slipped away on Monday 18th September 2017, aged 89. Safely reunited with Molly, his beloved wife of 52 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff, Jill and Craig, Andrew and Sarah. Devoted grandfather to Zara and Alex, step grandfather to Leanne and Emma. Adoring great grandfather to Harry and James, Eva and Finn. “Special thanks to Gina for her dedication to his care while in her charge and the nurses and staff at Kandahar Home” Messages to the Rose family may be posted to PO Box 637, Masterton.

A small gathering for Morrie will be held at Rosewood, 417 Queen Street, Masterton on Thursday, September 21st at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.



