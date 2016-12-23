Rocking horses raffled

By Gerald Ford

Wood craftsman Eoin Clark with his two carved rocking horses which were given away in a raffle on Friday.

Mr Clarke is the creator of the Surrey with a fringe on top, a covered horsedrawn carriage to be used for events in Carterton.

The carriage needed a garage, so to speak, a place near the town where it could be securely stored until needed for civic occasions.

“We wanted a home for the carriage, so we build these (the rocking horses) to raffle for that,” Mr Clarke said.

The shed for the carriage is to be built in Sparks park.

The rocking horses are carved of Macrocarpa and American Ash.

“I discovered it’s easier to carve rocking horses than to sell raffle tickets,” Mr Clarke said.

With the help of volunteers however, more than 1000 raffle tickets were sold at $5 each, raising thousands of dollars for a home for the surrey.

The first prize raffle went to a Carterton ticketholder.