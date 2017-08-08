ROBB, Colin John.

ROBB,

Colin John.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 4th August 2017 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 83. Loved and respected brother of Hazel (dec); Eric (dec); Keith (dec); Henry (dec); Phylis (dec); Herbert (dec); and Beverly. And a loved uncle, great uncle and a great-great uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

A service for Colin will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 9th August 2017 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Robb family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

The Lychway Funeral Directors, FDANZ,

Phone 06 357-8143