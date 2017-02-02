RIMENE, Diane Beverly.

Diane Beverly Rimene, born 23 October 1940.

Of Rangitaane, Kahungunu and Ngai Tahu descent. Daughter of Thomas Ahipene and Edna Jury. Dearly loved wife of Mark Manaakitia Kia Pai Phillip Rimene. Adored mother of Tania, Sonya and Matthew. Cherished kuia of Leilana, Nalaska, Manawaroa, Manaakitia, Jordan, Brynee, Tamati, Ihaka, Hamuera, Ihipera, Talen, Jasio, Shemali and Great Grandmother to Shayde, Tai, Traedell, Roman, Zaleia, Cruize, Egypt, Keilan, Ihaka (Jnr) and William Te Kaewa. Oma passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th January 2017.

We welcome whanau and friends to the family service on Friday 3 February at 110 Old Wairoa Road 11am, before her cremation. A muri mai, ka haere a Oma ki te urupa Ahipanepane, Te Oreore, Masterton, Ratapu 5 Huitanguru, 11am.