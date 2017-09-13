RICKMAN, Shirley Deslandes.

RICKMAN,

Shirley Deslandes.

On 8th September 2017, peacefully at home. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jennie, Peter and Annette, and Catherine.

Dearly loved Nana of Hannah and Stu, Tim and Elise; Lisa and Jacob, Mathew and Ashleigh, and Nicole. Loved great grandmother of Rupert and Daisy.

Friends of Shirley and her family are invited to a celebration of her life at Café Solway, Copthorne Hotel, High St, Masterton on Friday 15th September 2017 at 3.00pm.

Messages to the Rickman family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Shirley’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz