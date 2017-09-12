RICHARDSON, Phyllis Ruth ‘Phyl’, (nee Nelson).

Of ‘Waitawhiti Station’, Tiraumea. On 9th September 2017 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife and mate of the late Neil. Much loved mother of Graham, Sharon and Rachelle (Joshy) and their families. Loved ‘Nana Phyl’ of her Grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Ronald and Clare Nelson (Geelong, Australia) Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ailsa Elliott (Bendigo), Isobel Burman (deceased), Stewart (deceased) and Gail Nelson (Geelong). Loved daughter-in-law of the late Charles and Bess Richardson and loved sister-in-law of Barbara and the late Brian Phillips (of ‘Waitawhiti’, Swansea, Wales). Loved Auntie of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left in the Church Foyer.

A service for Phyl will be held in St Peter’s Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Thursday 14th September 2017 at 1.30pm followed by burial at the Pahiatua Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Richardson Family C/- S and D Smith R.D.3 Eketahuna or can be left on Phyl’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz