REPORTER WANTED

If you’re a top-notch reporter looking to make your mark on a small but dynamic newsroom, then we’ve got a role for you.

The Wairarapa Times-Age is looking for a journalist with a passion for news, dedicated to producing exciting local content out of our Masterton office.

For the role, you may already be an experienced reporter, with an impressive track record; a mid-level reporter with a couple of years under your belt; or a junior just starting your journalism career.

Whatever the case, you will be full of ideas, able to write quickly and meet deadlines, take strong news photos, and be social media savvy.

You’ll also have a great eye for detail, and produce engaging, error-free copy.

Court reporting experience is desirable, but not essential.

Above all you will be a proven news hound with the skills and drive to get a range of quality stories consistently across the line.

Oh, and you’ll have a journalism qualification and driver’s licence too.

In return you’ll be part of a great, supportive team, where your development and success is our priority.

We’re an independent, locally owned company, so there’s never been a more exciting time to join the Times-Age.

CVs and cover letters should be sent to [email protected] by 5pm, Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Applicants for this position must have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.