REGISTERED PLUMBER/GASFITTER

Masterton based Plumbing Company requires experienced Registered Plumber, Gasfitter for immediate start. Full time, permanent position.

Must be able to work without supervision, possess excellent communication skills and be able to show energy and enthusiasm.

An attractive remuneration package including a van and phone, will be offered to the successful applicants.

Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.



Please contact Patrick on 027 524 8723

or Email: [email protected]