Registered Nurse

WHAREKAKA HOME & VILLAS

REGISTERED NURSE

Wharekaka Home and Villas in Martinborough require an experienced Registered Nurse to cover all shifts.

To be successful in this role you will need to have well developed, expert clinical knowledge and experience as well as excellent leadership and time management skills. You will have a natural enthusiasm and be able to relate well at all levels of the organisation. We encourage ongoing education and maintenance of competencies. Our ideal candidate will have great people skills and a caring approach to healthcare.

We are looking for a Registered Nurse with:

A current Annual Practising Certificate,

Passion to provide person centred care and to encourage and mentor staff,

Experience and an understanding of aged care,

Clinical leadership, knowledge and vision,

A high standard of written and verbal commination,

Experience with care planning and assessments,

InterRAI competent or willing to train.

Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.

If this role sounds like you, please contact the General Manager for an application form and Job Description on 06 306 9781

or [email protected]

Applications close 11th August 2017.