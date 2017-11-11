REGISTERED NURSE



There is a .8FTE (4 shifts per week) vacancy for a registered nurse at Wairarapa Village in Masterton. Either permanent nights or rostered and rotating shifts.

This opportunity is for a committed professional who prides themselves in delivering consistent high standard customer service. Wairarapa Village offers care for the Aged, Young Persons with Disabilities, Palliative, Health Recovery and Respite. We are looking for an all-rounder who relates well to people.

If this sounds like you, apply to the clinical manager by 24 November 2017 lyno@waiv.co.nz

Ph: 06 370 6022 or 021 275 6362