REGISTERED ELECTRICIAN

Taylors Electrical is an electrical service business operating in the Masterton/Wairarapa area for over 26 years with a client base of both residential and commercial customers. We are currently looking for the following person to join our team:

• An experienced Electrician with a current NZ registration

• Physically fit for the position

• Full Drivers Licence

• Be able to work in a team environment

• Be committed to providing our clients with excellent customer service and workmanship

• Adhere to all Health & Safety requirements

CVs and application of interest or any questions regarding the position to:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: Geoff Taylor 0275 457 593