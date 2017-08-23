REGISTERED ELECTRICIAN
Taylors Electrical is an electrical service business operating in the Masterton/Wairarapa area for over 26 years with a client base of both residential and commercial customers. We are currently looking for the following person to join our team:
• An experienced Electrician with a current NZ registration
• Physically fit for the position
• Full Drivers Licence
• Be able to work in a team environment
• Be committed to providing our clients with excellent customer service and workmanship
• Adhere to all Health & Safety requirements
CVs and application of interest or any questions regarding the position to:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: Geoff Taylor 0275 457 593