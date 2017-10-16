REEDE, Lester (Barney).

On 14th October 2017, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved Dad of Shane and Jacqueline; and Brian and Linda. Loved Stepfather of Graeme; and Diane and Graeme. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also loved by Gay (deceased). In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, PO Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

A service for Barney will be held in the South Wairarapa Workingmen’s Club, West Street entrance, Greytown on Thursday 19th October 2017 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Reede family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.