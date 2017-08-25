REDWOOD,
Lois Margaret (nee Summers).
Of Napier, formerly of Ngahape, Wairarapa. Died peacefully at Hastings Hospital on Saturday August 19th. Aged 86 years. Much loved sister of Andrew and Elza, Sister-in-law of Peg, Aunt of Glen and Clive, Great-Aunt of Daniel, Julie, Paulo, Steven and Jennifer, Great-great-Aunt of Zachary, Andrew, Levi, Quinn and Indy.
A service to celebrate Lois’ life will be held at St James Union Church, 116 High St, Masterton, Wairarapa on the Thursday 31st August at 1pm followed by private cremation.