REDWOOD, Lois Margaret (nee Summers).

On the 19th of August 2017 at the Hawkes Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Teddie (deceased). Loved mother of Malcolm and Carolynn. Loved Grandma of Millysa, Lauren and Kristina.

A service will be held at St James Union Church, High Street, Masterton on Thursday 31st August 2017 at 1.00pm.