Red Star coast to early lead

Cole Freeman hits out for Greytown. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

Red Star are the early leaders in Wairarapa Cricket’s Umpires Cup competition after their comfortable seven wicket win over Greytown at the Park Sportsground in Masterton on Saturday.

A depleted Greytown side batted first and never got any momentum into their innings after losing their first wicket with only two runs on the board

In fact, just three of their batsmen made it into double figures and by far the best of them was Mark Childs whose 52 was his second unbeaten half-century in as many knocks this season.

And he did at pace, facing 41 balls and hitting nine fours.

For Red Star the wickets were shared between three bowlers, Jared Watt taking 3-29 off eight overs, Peter Sigvertsen 3-30 off seven overs and Troy Burling 3-20 off six overs.

It was Burling who starred with the bat for Red Star as they chased down the Greytown total for the loss of three wickets. His 64 came from 52 deliveries and included 10 fours and two sixes, meaning all but 12 of his runs came from boundaries.

The other Umpires Cup match was also over early with Rathkeale College cruising to a seven wicket win over Lansdowne.

Spinner Quinn Childs-son of Greytown star Mark- was the main destroyer for Rathkeale as Lansdowne were all out for 95, taking an impressive 4-13 from his full allocation of 10 overs.

Highest scorer for Lansdowne was Brock Price with 24 from 40 balls, including four fours.

Rathkeale College were also in trouble early in their innings at 15-2 but recovered well to eclipse the Lansdowne tally with the loss of just one more wicket.

John McKenzie and Stephen Sprowson steadied the ship, McKenzie making an unbeaten 31 from 81 balls and Sprowson 26 from 42 balls Their patience was evidenced by them hitting only the one boundary apiece.

Scoreboard:-

GREYTOWN 121 (Morrison 1, Speers 14, Clinton-Baker 8, Freeman 20, Childs 52 not out, Lyttle 6, Chittick 1, Ariell 0, James 4, Lange 0, extras 15; fall of wickets, 2, 22, 43, 47, 58, 70, 70, 114, 121; Watt 8-2-29-3, Hook-Sporry 6-0-31-0, Sigvertsen 7-0-30-3, Burling 6-1-20-3) lost to RED STAR 122-3 (Knight 0, T.Burling 14, T.B.D.Burling 64, Fairbrother 8 not out, Hook-Sporry 23 not out, extras 13; fall of wickets 0, 81, 92; James 5-0-15-1, Speers 8-0-32-0, Clinton-Baker 5-0-33-1, Chittick 2-0-25-1, Ariell 0.5-0-14-0) by seven wickets.

Scoreboard:-.

LANSDOWNE 95 (J.Macdonald 11, Barrett 4, Forrester 6, Price 24, Jackson 8, Macklin 17, Fricker 5, Le Roux 0, D.Macdonald 5, Patel 3, Brar 0 not out, extras 18; fall of wickets, 15. 16, 23, 42, 69, 80, 80, 88, 95, 95; Stephens 9.3-2-18-2. McKenzie 5-0-23-2, McIntyre 7-2-21-0, Noble 4-1-11-1, Childs 10-4-13-4, Donaldson 2-0-6-0) lost to RATHKEALE COLLEGE 97-3 (Oldroyd 6, Borren 2, McKenzie 31 not out, Childs 11, S.Sprowson 26 not out, extras 21; fall of wickets, 5, 15, 41; Barrett 8-1-16-1, D Macdonald 6-1-19-1, Forrester 4-0-20-1, Le Roux 5-2-14-=0, Patel 2-0-7-0, Biar 2-0-8-0 ) by seven wickets