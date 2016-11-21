Rec centre to host Christmas lunch

By Beckie Wilson

[email protected]

This year’s Room at the Inn Christmas Day lunch will be hosted at a new venue this year.

The lunch, open to everyone, will be held at Masterton’s Recreation Centre on Dixon St instead of the town hall.

Traditionally the Christmas Day lunch is held at the town hall, but in June this year the building was deemed unsafe with its earthquake rating below standard.

The two-course dinner will be enjoyed with entertainment, and Santa Claus will bring presents for the children.

Caroline Nyober, of the Masterton Community Church, asks that people wishing to attend should book in to avoid missing out.

The event is run by volunteers and sponsored by local businesses from across the region. To make a booking, call Caroline on 377 1598 between 9am – 1pm daily, with numbers attending and age of children.

The 70 years and older Christmas lunch on December 8, will be held again at the Copthorne Solway Park, organised by Trust House. To book in, call 370 0520 by the end of the week.