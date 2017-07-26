PRATT, Jenny.

On July 24, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton, in her 68th year. Much loved daughter of the late Tom and Belle. Cherished mother of Robert Hare, Sharlene Hare, Greg and Rachael Hare. Loved Oma of Bradley, Tyler, Jack, Corban and Caleb. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Diane, Russell and Tania. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, a very special friend of June, Judy and Jacquie. Messages can be left on Jenny’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to celebrate Jenny’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Monday July 31, at 1:00pm followed by private burial at Aramoho Cemetery Wanganui.



