Practice Nurse

Required to cover 18 weeks maternity leave from 6 November 2017 until 10 March 2018.

This is a 32 hour per week position, covering the full range of practice nurse duties. You will ideally need Medtech experience, hold current practising certificate, vaccinator and smeartaker’s certificates.

You will need to be organised, adaptable with a proactive approach and a team player attitude.

We are a Cornerstone accredited practice. This role will require a Police check to meet requirements of the Vulnerable Children’s Act.

Contact [email protected]

Applications close 31 July 2017.