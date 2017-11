POPE, Ronald Henry Trevor (Ron)

POPE,

Ronald Henry Trevor (Ron)

Reg No. 647098, Pte, EME,

J Force.

On 7 November 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Georgie. Loved father and father-in-law of Alison (deceased) and Alan Gilmore and Harvey and Jeanette Pope. A treasured grandad and great-grandad. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Wairarapa Village and Dr John Gordon for their care of Ron.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes, a private cremation has been held.