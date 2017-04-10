Poor finishing costs Dalefield

Kelsey Linton on the ball for Dalefield. PHOTOS/JADE CVETKOV

By Gary Caffell

The failure to make the most of their scoring chances cost Farriers Dalefield dearly in their Wellington premier division women’s hockey match with Harbour City at Clareville on Saturday.

A slick Harbour City side won 3-1 but while they deserved their win on the run of play, Dalefield would have been frustrated by their poor finishing, especially in the third quarter where they were constantly on attack but all too often turned over ball at vital times.

In fact, retention of possession was Dalefield’s main bugbear throughout the whole game and this was something which was always going to be dangerous against a Harbour City side who had both the speed and the flair to be potent on the counter attack.

It was by no means all bad news for Dalefield though.

The defending champions might have struggled to get continuity into their play but there were still enough signs of punch in their attack and resolution in their defence to suggest that this defeat could quickly become a distant memory in the weeks ahead.

Individually, the massive work rate in all areas of the game of Katherine Van Woerkom made her a standout player for Dalefield while Katie-Ann Saywell, Michael O’Connor and the Andersons, Kirsty and Jenna, also shone, along with goalkeeper Sarah Crofoot who came through a busy game with considerable credit.

Dalefield men chalked up their second draw in as many matches in their Wellington premier division competition when they ended their game with Hutt, also at Clareville, with a 3-3 scoreline.

The pleasing feature for Dalefield was the fact their overall effort was significantly better than it had been against Harbour City seven days earlier, something which was very necessary against opposition they had beaten in last year’s grand final.

A goal to Benedict Van Woerkom in the opening minute gave Dalefield a flying start but by the end of the third quarter it was 2-2 with both teams scoring a goal apiece in the fourth quarter as well.

Dalefield were impressive with their swift and accurate movement of the ball on attack and often tested the Hutt defence.