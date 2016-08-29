Police seek man after Masterton incident

Wairarapa police are looking for 35-year-old Trevor Callis following an incident at a Kuripuni address on July 3.

Two arrest warrants are out for Callis, relating to assault and drug charges and a breach of supervision conditions.

Callis is described as Maori, 175cm tall and of medium build.

He has a grim reaper tattoo on his upper right arm and Maori design tattoos across his chest and upper left arm.

Callis has contacts in Wairarapa, Palmerston North and Hawke’s Bay.

Sergeant Jennifer Hansen of the Wairarapa police said Callis was aware he was being sought and was actively avoiding arrest.

If anyone had information that may assist in locating Callis they are encouraged to call the Masterton Police Station on (06) 370 0300 or 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.